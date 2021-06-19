Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.70. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 2,894,012 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.87.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

