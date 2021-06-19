Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,257.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $416,440.58 and $40,257.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

