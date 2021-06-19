MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

