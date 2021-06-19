MahaDAO Price Hits $3.23 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $624,255.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,493 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

