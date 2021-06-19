MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $310.89 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $310.89 million and $913,265.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00183315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,822.54 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00857029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.