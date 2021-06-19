MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.80% of MakeMyTrip worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

