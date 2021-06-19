MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.37 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $6.28 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 305,050,141 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

