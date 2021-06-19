Marlin (POND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.81 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.77 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

