Marlin (POND) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and $4.68 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.52 or 0.00866468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.02 or 0.99787988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

