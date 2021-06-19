Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 92.85 ($1.21). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 89.45 ($1.17), with a volume of 6,742,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.86. The firm has a market cap of £590.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

