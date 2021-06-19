Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.81 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

