Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 20,571 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.55% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.