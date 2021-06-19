Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 50,159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,218.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $840.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $528.63 and a one year high of $890.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $847.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

