Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 6,170 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of Repligen worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.