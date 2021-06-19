Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,762 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $533.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 711.65, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

