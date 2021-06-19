Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

