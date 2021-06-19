Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 30,849 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 383,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.