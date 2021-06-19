Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 51,092 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.59% of Grocery Outlet worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.50 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

