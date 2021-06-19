Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 51,591 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 196.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $31,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $449.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

