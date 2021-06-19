Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,367 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.40% of Schneider National worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.