Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.52% of Royal Gold worth $36,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

