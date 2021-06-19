Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,801,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,093,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,791,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

