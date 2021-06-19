Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.55% of Chemed worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chemed by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $470.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.07. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

