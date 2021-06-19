Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,737 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.30% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

