Martingale Asset Management L P Has $37.26 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

