Martingale Asset Management L P Has $40.50 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Ameren worth $40,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

