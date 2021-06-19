Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

