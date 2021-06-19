Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,748,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $367.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

