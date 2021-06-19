Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

