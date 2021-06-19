Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 25,949 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 325,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

