Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,265,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 290,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,818,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 11,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $878.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $840.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.