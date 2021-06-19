Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 148,893 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,893 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

