Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,280 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,386.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,081.54 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

