Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 46,276 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,276 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,688 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,567. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $502.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

