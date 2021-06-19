Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 53,544 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,544 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Everest Re Group worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $236.21 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

