Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.61% of Landstar System worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

