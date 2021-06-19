Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.12. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 322,794 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.51.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.32%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.