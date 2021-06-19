Martkist (MARTK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,967.00

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Martkist has a market cap of $58,329.70 and approximately $5,967.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Martkist has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,915,550 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org

Buying and Selling Martkist

