Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

