MASQ (MASQ) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $103,932.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00137862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00181824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.04 or 1.00293920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,066,806 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

