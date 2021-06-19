Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 436,041 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.50% of Global Payments worth $891,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $137,518,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

