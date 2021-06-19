Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.44% of Synopsys worth $543,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.86. 1,376,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,821. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

