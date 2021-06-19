Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.39% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $556,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $50,101,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,399.63. The company had a trading volume of 352,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,295. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,010.83 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

