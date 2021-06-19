Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,556,336 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 7.17% of QIAGEN worth $795,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.12 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.