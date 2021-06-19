Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,145,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,604 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.31% of Dollar General worth $637,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

