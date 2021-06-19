Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.00% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $488,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,316,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

