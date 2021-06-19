Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.76% of Amphenol worth $693,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 763,337 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 420,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 230,244 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

