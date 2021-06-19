Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.67% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $746,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 505,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

