Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.47% of AMETEK worth $1,022,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

