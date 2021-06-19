Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.50% of NIKE worth $1,041,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.